Hundreds of thousands without power after powerful storms blow through North Texas
Hundreds of people are without power after powerful storms rolled over through North Texas on Thursday evening.
According to Oncor, 280,159 customers are without power in the North Texas area as of 7:15 pm
Outages by county:
- Dallas: 110,209
- Tarrant: 95,903
- Denton: 15,803
- Collin: 46,855
- Parker: 8,930
- Wise: 2,459
Total customers affected: 280,159
