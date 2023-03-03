Watch CBS News
Hundreds of thousands without power after powerful storms blow through North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Power flashes in parts of Dallas County under tornado warning
Power flashes in parts of Dallas County under tornado warning 01:41

Hundreds of people are without power after powerful storms rolled over through North Texas on Thursday evening.

According to Oncor, 280,159 customers are without power in the North Texas area as of 7:15 pm

Outages by county:

  • Dallas: 110,209 
  • Tarrant: 95,903
  • Denton: 15,803 
  • Collin: 46,855 
  • Parker: 8,930 
  • Wise: 2,459

Total customers affected: 280,159

March 2, 2023

