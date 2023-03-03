Hundreds of thousands without power after powerful storms blow through North Texas

Power flashes in parts of Dallas County under tornado warning

Power flashes in parts of Dallas County under tornado warning

Hundreds of people are without power after powerful storms rolled over through North Texas on Thursday evening.

According to Oncor, 280,159 customers are without power in the North Texas area as of 7:15 pm

Outages by county:

Dallas: 110,209

Tarrant: 95,903

Denton: 15,803

Collin: 46,855

Parker: 8,930

Wise: 2,459

Total customers affected: 280,159