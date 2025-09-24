Humberto strengthens into major hurricane in the Atlantic. Maps show its forecast path.

Tracking the tropics as Humberto strengthens into a hurricane

Humberto grew into a Category 4 hurricane on Friday evening, "rapidly strengthening" into a major hurricane, but there were no immediate watches or warnings issued for the U.S. by the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is one of two systems swirling over the western Atlantic that could potentially bring some downstream impacts to parts of the Southeast U.S. coast, from Florida to North Carolina, the director of the Miami-based hurricane center, Michael Brennan, said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to either storm as of Friday afternoon.

A satellite image of Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic at 10:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 26, 2025. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

Hurricane Humberto forecast and path



As of Friday night, Humberto was located about 390 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It was moving west at about 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. A storm is deemed a "major" hurricane if it's a Category 3, 4 or 5 due to the potential for "significant loss of life and damage," the NHC says.

"Rapid strengthening should continue over the central Atlantic," the hurricane center said Friday night.

Map shows the forecast track of Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic as of Sept. 26, 2025. CBS News

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center of Humberto, and hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles, the hurricane center said.

It is the eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It comes on the heels of Hurricane Gabrielle, which is not impacting land as it heads farther out into the Atlantic.

Another storm system brews over the Caribbean

The hurricane center is also closely monitoring a second storm system over the northeast Caribbean in the Atlantic, near Humberto.

The system is likely to become a tropical depression on Saturday, a tropical storm by Sunday and a hurricane by late Monday, forecasters said.

Map shows the tropical storm outlook for the Atlantic and Caribbean as of Sept. 26, 2025. CBS News

The system is expected to bring "significant rainfall" to portions of Cuba and the Bahamas. Cuba could see up to 16 inches of rain, while the Bahamas could receive up to 8 inches, the hurricane center said.

The system is expected "to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas this weekend and approach the southeast U.S. coast early next week," the hurricane center said Friday.

Map shows possible paths for a tropical wave storm system known as Invest 94-L, which could intensify. CBS News

There is also a possibility it could interact with Humberto — a phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect, in which two different storms converge and either join or spin around each other. But CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan said such an outcome is not considered likely in this case.