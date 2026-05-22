HSI outlines World Cup security mission beyond immigration enforcement

World Cup fans are expected to fill host cities by the millions across North America, and while celebrations will be plentiful, so will efforts from one federal agency working to stop high‑level crimes from entering the country.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations – one of two law enforcement arms under the ICE umbrella – say their mission during the World Cup goes far beyond deporting unlawful noncitizens.

HSI details its World Cup role

CBS News Texas sat down with Dallas HSI Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard for an exclusive interview about the agency's operational role during the tournament.

Pickard said, "Think drug traffickers, human traffickers, child exploitation crimes, arms and strategic technology smuggling."

He added, "These kinds of crimes particularly centered around victims, whether that's human trafficking or human smuggling or online sexual exploitation, …these victim‑centric crimes are particularly devastating to the community."

Immigration enforcement not the priority

Pickard says that while HSI has the authority to enforce immigration law and participate in targeted removal operations, that will not be the agency's priority during the World Cup.

He noted that HSI agents have historically provided behind‑the‑scenes security at major sporting events such as Super Bowls and the Olympics. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be no different.

Criminal violations remain the focus

Pickard clarified the agency's position on arresting noncitizens, saying, "Our primary focus from an HSI perspective is always going to be the federal criminal violation that has been committed, and there are consequences if you are committing those crimes. If you are also unlawfully present in the United States, you are not only facing the consequences for your action while committing the crime itself, there are consequences that you will face concerning your unlawful presence."

In other words, deportation‑related arrests are "on the table" if agents encounter someone committing a separate crime who is also in the U.S. illegally.

No credible threats so far

When asked whether World Cup sites or other large gatherings could become targets for attackers, Pickard said, "Up until this point we have had no specific credible threats regarding any of the FIFA World Cup sites, but we are on a daily basis and hourly basis keeping our noses to the grind."

Pickard says about 200 HSI field agents will join task forces throughout North Texas, working alongside state and federal partners to provide security and intelligence throughout the World Cup.