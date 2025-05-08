How to watch the ACM Red Carpet: Live from The Star

It's country music's biggest night of the year. The annual Academy of Country Music awards show.

For the third consecutive year, the big show is being held in North Texas at The Star in Frisco. The Dallas Cowboys headquarters provides the perfect spot for the show, with the indoor field being turned into a concert arena. Plus, the Omni Frisco is just steps away from the entrance.

CBS News Texas will be at The Star ahead of Thursday's show. streaming live all of the looks from the ACM red carpet as the stars arrive.

You can watch that live stream in the video player above. The live show starts at 5:oo p.m. on our YouTube channel and then will also be simulcast on our streaming channel starting at 5:30 p.m.

The 60th ACM's will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who has hosted the show a total of 18 times. The show will stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

There will also be performances from Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts, Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey, Megan Moroney, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show.