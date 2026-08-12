How to watch the 2026 Dallas Cowboys preseason games

2026 Dallas Cowboys preseason games are airing on CBS Texas, official station of the Dallas Cowboys!

Here's a look at the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 15 on CBS Texas

Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Seattle on CBS Texas

Pregame show at 5 p.m.

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Followed by CBS News Texas at 10 p.m. on KTVT or CBSTexas.com/live, the CBS News app and Pluto TV



Saturday, Aug. 22 on CBS Texas

Cowboys vs. Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

Pregame show at 7 p.m.

Kickoff at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Cowboys Night at The Star

Airs at 6 p.m. on KTXA 21 or CBSTexas.com/live, the CBS News app and Pluto TV

Friday, Aug. 28 on CBS Texas on CBS Texas

Cowboys vs. Saints at AT&T Stadium

Pregame show at 6 p.m.

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Followed by CBS News Texas at 10 p.m. on KTVT or CBSTexas.com/live, the CBS News app and Pluto TV

CBS Sports Texas anchor Bill Jones and former Cowboys wide receiver Isaiah Stanback will be on the call for all three games.

CBS Texas programming changes for Dallas Cowboys preseason

The broadcasts for the three tune-up games will cause regular CBS programming to move to KTXA 21.

Saturday, Aug. 15 on KTXA 21

5 p.m. - CBS News Texas on KTXA 21 or CBSTexas.com/live, the CBS News app and Pluto TV

5:30 p.m. - CBS Evening News

6 p.m. - Jeopardy!

6:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

7 p.m. - WNBA: Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. - 48 Hours

Saturday, Aug. 22 on KTXA 21

7 p.m. - The Run For A Million

9 p.m. - 48 Hours

Note: The CBS News Texas 10 p.m. newscast will only be available streaming on CBSTexas.com/live, the CBS News app and Pluto TV

Friday, Aug. 28 on KTXA 21