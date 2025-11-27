How the Dallas Cowboys cook up one of the NFL's biggest Thanksgiving feasts

Every year on Thanksgiving, more than 90,000 fans pack AT&T Stadium — and while the Cowboys handle business on the field, an army of chefs, farmers, and food-service pros handles something just as iconic: the holiday feast.

Before the Cowboys and Chiefs take the field, the stadium kitchens sound like a symphony: chopping, sizzling, mixing.

"All the sides... four, five days before the game, we start putting things together," Marcelo Vasquez, the executive chef and culinary director at AT&T Stadium, said.

For the team behind the food, Thanksgiving prep starts months in advance.

"Planning starts about three to four months out. Everyone comes in, we lay out the game plan... then we get busy," Heather Fuller, the concessions chef for Legends at AT&T Stadium, said.

This is a massive culinary operation — tens of thousands of pounds of ingredients, dozens of menus, hundreds of staff members, and one mission: make Thanksgiving taste like home.

"Some compare it to their mother's or grandmother's cooking, and I love hearing that," George Wasai, the vice president of food and beverage for Legends Hospitality, said.

The story starts far from the stadium

While fans think about turkey legs and touchdowns, the roots of this holiday meal grow on a college campus in southern Dallas.

Paul Quinn College, once home to a football program, now uses its former field for something completely different: a working organic farm.

And the produce grown here? It's headed straight into the dishes served at AT&T Stadium on game day.

"Paul Quinn is where I played football in the 80s. At some point, I found out they turned the football field into an organic farm," George Wasai said.

For Wasai, this partnership is deeply personal. For the students, it's hands-on experience in sustainability, business, and agriculture.

"They want jalapeños, cilantro, leafy greens, collard greens, onions. It gives us a wide opportunity to collaborate with the chefs," Isiah Mataruka, the farm manager for WE Over Me Farm, said.

Inside the greenhouse, students are learning modern farming techniques, including a hydroponic system that grows produce with water and nutrient-rich solutions instead of soil.

"We can grow plants from seed to maturity using only water and special ingredients," Mataruka said.

Those greens, peppers, and herbs eventually make the 25-mile trip to Arlington and into dishes for tens of thousands of hungry fans.

Back in the stadium, game day is go time

As the doors open on Thanksgiving Day, cooks, chefs and kitchen teams put the final touches on a menu built on comfort, tradition and a little Cowboys flair.

"The most important part is the human touch. Everyone gives so much sacrifice to be here. We all want to do the best for our guests," said Vasquez.

The scale is enormous, but the heart behind it is simple: make people feel at home.

"We try to honor the people who come here, just like you have at home, Vasquez said.

And as fans dig into Thanksgiving favorites, from stadium classics to locally grown produce at Paul Quinn, one thing becomes clear: this meal is about more than food.

"It keeps the tradition alive,"said Fuller.

Two campuses, hundreds of hands, one massive Thanksgiving celebration.