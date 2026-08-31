Why is the massive North Texas wildfire called the Ross Fire? How wildfires get their names

The massive Ross Fire in North Texas has now torched thousands of acres of land across two counties after a week of burning. As of Monday morning, the blaze remains around 31% contained.

As crews continue to fight the flames, one question that was asked in the CBS News Texas newsroom is how emergency management officials decide how and when to name wildfires. The question is especially timely given that the Atlantic Ocean is in a tropical storm-producing season, and because we wondered if there are any similarities or differences between naming wildfires and naming tropical systems.

How are wildfire names determined in Texas?

CBS News Texas reached out Monday morning to Erin O'Connor, the Department Head for Mitigation and Prevention with the Texas A&M Forest Service's Fire & Emergency Response Division. O'Connor said while the names may seem random, most are linked to the location of the fire.

"Unlike with tropical storms and hurricanes, there is no pre-selected list of names," O'Connor said. "Wildfires get their names from first responders, incident commanders and dispatchers, usually based on the geographic locations or landmarks near the origin of the fire."

To note, the fire ignited near Ross Watson Road in Palo Pinto County last week, which may explain the name.

Do all Texas wildfires get an official name?

In short: not always. O'Connor said certain criteria need to be met.

"In East Texas, where wildfires are frequent, wildfires don't get a name unless they are large — more than 100 acres in forest fuels and more than 300 acres in grass fuels," she said. Smaller fires are usually referred to by the county name and an auto-generated number, such as the Nacogdoches 7803 Fire that burned three acres in Nacogdoches County today."

How big is the Ross Fire and where is it burning?

The Ross Fire has burned at least 85,000 acres in Palo Pinto and Jack counties, with the fire burning near U.S. 180 and FM 919. The National Weather Service said the Ross Fire is now the second-largest wildfire in North Texas.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, at least 157 structures and 18 homes have been destroyed, and 140 structures have been damaged. Officials said over 450 structures have been saved from the fire.

The Longhorn Council of Scouting America said many buildings at Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto were among the structures that suffered catastrophic damage, but no scouts, campers, or guests were at the property when the fire moved into the area, and the camp ranger, Pat Adams, was safely evacuated.