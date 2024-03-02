How many delegates does Texas have?

TEXAS - Primary election day in Texas is March 5, but it also marks the first step in the state's party convention process.

Voters focus on the candidates during the primary, but what those votes really do is determine how many delegates will represent each candidate at the party conventions.

MORE: What you need to know about the Texas primary

At the conventions, delegates cast their vote for a candidate based on the preferences of the voters.

First, there are precinct conventions, followed by county conventions, and finally the state conventions

At the state convention, delegates also get to create and shape the party platform and rules.

If you want to be a delegate at a convention, you have to have voted in the primary.

MORE: Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls

Texas Republicans have 161 delegates and the Democrats have 273 delegates.

Both party's state conventions will be held May 23 through 25.

There are a total of 2,429 Republican delegates in the country. To win the Republican nomination for president, it takes at least 1,215 delegates.

There are 4,672 Democratic delegates total. To win the Democratic nomination for president, it takes 1,968 delegates.

Need a ride to the polls? DART, TRE offering free transportation March 5