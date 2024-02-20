Early voting has begun! Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls
Early voting has officially begun.
Did you know that Texas is the first state in the U.S. to offer in-person early voting? According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, early voting started in the 1980s.
There are no special qualifications to vote early in person, other than to be registered to vote.
The ballot includes candidates for the U.S. Senate, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission, judicial seats, congressional and legislative offices, and, of course, the next president.
Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.
When is early voting?
Early voting begins Feb. 20, and ends on March 1. The Texas primary election is on March 5.
Where can I cast my vote?
Registered and eligible voters can vote at an early voting location located in their county of residence. You can find your voting locations via your county's website.
Am I registered to vote?
The last day to register to vote in the Texas primary election was Feb. 5. You can check your registration status here.
What do I need to bring to the polls?
The following are acceptable forms of identification that voters need to bring to the polls.
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
