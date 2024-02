What you need to know about the Texas primary

If you don't cast an early ballot in the Texas primary, primary day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.

The ballot includes candidates for the U.S. Senate, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission, judicial seats, congressional and legislative offices, and, of course, the next president.

Here's a look at what you need to know before you go.

To vote in the primary you needed to register by Feb 5.

To vote by mail, your application must be received by February 23. If you vote by mail, those ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on March 5 and must be received by your county elections department by 5 p.m. on March 6.

Remember: Texas primaries are open, meaning you don't have to be registered as a member of a party to participate in its primary.

But, you can only vote in one party's primary, not both.

May 28 is set aside in case there are any runoffs. And general election day is Nov. 5.

What's a primary? What is a caucus?

What's a caucus anyway and how is it different from a primary?

Caucuses are organized by the party. Primaries are organized by the state.

In general, caucuses are only open to party members and require more participation, time, and engagement. A lot fewer voters participate in caucuses than in primaries.

On the other hand, primaries can be open to anyone or closed to party members only.

Texas primaries are open, meaning voters don't have to be registered as party members to vote in primaries. But, you can only vote in one party's primary, not both.

Caucuses don't directly choose a presidential candidate. Neither do primaries.

They select delegates who vote for a specific candidate at the party's national convention.

Also, this process isn't exclusive to the big political parties. The Green and Libertarian parties can also caucus or run primaries.

How many delegates does Texas have?

Primary election day marks the first step in the state's party convention process.

Voters focus on the candidates during the primary, but what those votes really do is determine how many delegates will represent each candidate at the party conventions.

At the conventions, delegates cast their vote for a candidate based on the preferences of the voters.

First, there are precinct conventions, followed by county conventions, and finally the state conventions.

At the state convention, delegates also get to create and shape the party platform and rules.

If you want to be a delegate at a convention, you have to have voted in the primary.

Texas Republicans have 161 delegates and the Democrats have 273 delegates. Both parties' state conventions will be held May 23 through 25.

There are a total of 2,429 Republican delegates in the country. To win the Republican nomination for president, it takes at least 1,215 delegates. There are 4,672 Democratic delegates in total. To win the Democratic nomination for president, it takes 1,968 delegates.

What is a delegate?

Delegates are people who move the process from the state-level vote through to the conventions.

Both party's national conventions feature thousands of delegates representing all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories.

Delegates are people who are usually very involved in party politics. They're bound to the party candidate who won the state's primary, caucus or convention. But the number of delegates and the way they cast their votes varies by state.

Texas is one of the states that follows a "Winner takes most" method.

The state's Republican party put its own twist on it this year. The majority of the GOP's 161 delegates will vote for the candidate who wins the state primary. And 25% will vote for the candidate who wins the Republican state convention. This could end up being the same candidate.

On the other side, there are 272 Democratic delegates. Twenty-eight of these are actually superdelegates. Superdelegates can support any presidential candidate they want at the national conventions.

Ultimately, it's the candidate who accumulates a majority of the delegates at the national conventions who advances to the general election.

What's on the ballot?

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and faces two other candidates in the Republican primary.

There are nine candidates in the Democratic primary, including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Sen. Roland Gutierrez and state Rep. Carl Sherman.





U.S. House

Texas has 38 congressional seats up for election this year, three of those are open.

U.S. House District 1

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Nathaniel Moran (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 2

Democrat: Peter Filler

Republican: Dan Crenshaw (Incumbent), Jameson Ellis

U.S. House District 3

Democrat: Sandeep Srivastava

Republican: Keith Self (Incumbent), Suzanne Harp, Jeremy Ivanovski, Tre Pennie, John Porro

U.S. House District 4

Democrat: Simon Cardell

Republican: Pat Fallon (Incumbent), Don Horn

U.S. House District 5

Democrat: Ruth "Truth" Torres

Republican: Lance Gooden (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 6

Democrat: John Love

Republican: Jake Ellzey (Incumbent), James Buford, Cliff Wiley

U.S. House District 7

Democrat: Lizzie Fletcher (Incumbent), Pervez Agwan

Republican: Tina Blum Cohen, Carolyn B. Bryant, Caroline Kane, Kenneth Omoruyi

U.S. House District 8

Democrat: Laura Jones

Republican: Morgan Luttrell (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 9

Democrat: Al Green (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

U.S. House District 10

Democrat: Theresa Boisseau, Keith McPhail

Republican: Michael T. McCaul (Incumbent), Jared Lovelace

U.S. House District 11

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: August Pfluger (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 12

Democrat: Sebastian K. Gehrig, Trey J. Hunt

Republican: Clint Dorris, Shellie Gardner, Craig Goldman, Anne Henley, John O'Shea

U.S. House District 13

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Ronny Jackson (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 14

Democrat: Rhonda Hart

Republican: Randy Weber (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 15

Democrat: Michelle Vallejo, John Villarreal Rigney

Republican: Vangela Churchill, Monica De La Cruz (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 16

Democrat: Veronica Escobar Incumbent, Leeland White

Republican: Irene Armendariz Jackson

U.S. House District 17

Democrat: Mark Lorenzen

Republican: Pete Sessions (Incumbent), Joseph T. Langone

U.S. House District 18

Democrat: Sheila Jackson Lee (Incumbent), Amanda Edwards, Robert Slater Jr.

Republican: Lana Centonze, Aaron Ray Hermes

U.S. House District 19

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Jodey C. Arrington (Incumbent), Vance W. Boyd, Chance Ferguson, Ryan Zink

U.S. House District 20

Democrat: Joaquin Castro (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

U.S. House District 21

Democrat: Kristin Hook

Republican: Chip Roy (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 22

Democrat: Marquette Greene-Scott, Wayne Raasch

Republican: Troy E. Nehls (Incumbent)

U.S. House District 23

Democrat: Lee Bausinger, Santos Limon

Republican: Tony Gonzales (Incumbent), Victor Avila, Julie Clark, Brandon Herrera, Frank Lopez Jr.

U.S. House District 24

Democrat: Sam Eppler, Francine Ly

Republican: Beth Van Duyne

U.S. House District 25

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Roger Williams (Incumbent), Vince Crabb, Matthew Lucci

U.S. House District 26

Democrat: Ernest Lineberger III

Republican: Scott Armey, Neena Biswas, Vlad De Franceschi, Luisa Del Rosal, Brandon Gill, John Huffman, Jason Kergosien, Joel Krause, Doug Robison, Mark "Big Rut" Rutledge, Burt Thakur

U.S. House District 27

Democrat: Tanya Lloyd, Anthony J. Tristan

Republican: Michael Cloud (Incumbent), Luis Espindola, Scott Mandel, Chris Mapp

U.S. House District 28

Democrat: Henry Cuellar (Incumbent)

Republican: Jay Furman, Lazaro Garza Jr., Jimmy I. Leon, Jose Sanz

U.S. House District 29

Democrat: Sylvia R. Garcia (Incumbent)

Republican: Jose Angel Casares, Angel Fierro, Christian V. Garcia, Alan Garza

U.S. House District 30

Democrat: Jasmine Crockett (Incumbent), Jarred Davis, Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson

Republican: No primary candidates running

U.S. House District 31

Democrat: Rick Von Pfeil, Brian Walbridge, Stuart Whitlow

Republican: John Carter (Incumbent), William Abel, John Carnan Anderson, Abhiram Garapati, Mack Latimer, Mike Williams

U.S. House District 32

Democrat: Callie Butcher, Raja Chaudhry, Alex Cornwallis, Kevin Felder, Julie Johnson, Zachariah Manning, Jan McDowell, Justin Moore, Christopher Panayiotou, Brian Williams

Republican: David Blewett, Darrell Day, Juan Feria, Gulrez "Gus" Khan

U.S. House District 33

Democrat: Marc Veasey (Incumbent), Carlos Quintanilla

Republican: Patrick David Gillespie, Kurt Schwab

U.S. House District 34

Democrat: Vicente Gonzalez (Incumbent)

Republican: Laura Cisneros, Mayra Flores, Mauro Garza, Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.

U.S. House District 35

Democrat: Greg Casar (Incumbent)

Republican: Dave Cuddy, Brandon Dunn, Rod Lingsch, Michael Rodriguez, Steven Wright

U.S. House District 36

Democrat: Dayna Steele

Republican: Brian Babin (Incumbent), Jonathan A. Mitchell

U.S. House District 37

Democrat: Lloyd Doggett (Incumbent), Chris McNerney, Eduardo Romero

Republican: Jenny Garcia Sharon

U.S. House District 38

Democrat: Melissa McDonough, Gion Christopher Thomas

Republican: Wesley Hunt (Incumbent)

Railroad Commissioner

The Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election in 2024.

Democrat: Bill Burch, Katherine Culbert

Republican: Christi Craddick (Incumbent), Christie Clark, Corey Howell, James "Jim" Matlock, Petra Reyes

Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three of those are up for election in 2024. Republicans currently hold all the seats.

Texas Supreme Court Place 2

Democrat: D DaSean Jones, Randy Sarosdy

Republican: Jimmy Blacklock (Incumbent)

Texas Supreme Court Place 4

Democrat: Christine Vinh Weems

Republican: John Devine (Incumbent), Brian Walker

Texas Supreme Court Place 6

Democrat: Bonnie Lee Goldstein, Joe Pool

Republican: Jane Bland (Incumbent)

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state's highest criminal court. Nine members, currently all Republican, are elected statewide.

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Chief Justice

Democrat: Holly Taylor

Republican: Sharon Keller (Incumbent), David J. Schenck

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 7

Democrat: Nancy Mulder

Republican: Barbara Parker Hervey (Incumbent), Gina Parker

Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 8

Democrat: Chika Anyiam

Republican: Michelle Slaughter (Incumbent), Lee Finley

State Board Of Education

The State Board of Education sets the curriculum and chooses textbooks for Texas public schools. There are 15 districts within the State Board of Education and seven board seats are up for election this year. Only one incumbent, Melissa Ortega in District 1, decided not to seek reelection.

State Board Of Education District 1

Democrat: Gustavo Reveles

RepublicanL Michael "Travis" Stevens

State Board Of Education District 3

Democrat: Marisa B. Perez-Diaz (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

State Board Of Education District 4

Democrat: Staci Childs (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

State Board Of Education District 10

Democrat: "DC" Caldwell*, Raquel Saenz Ortiz

Republican: Tom Maynard (Incumbent), Mary Bone, "DC" Caldwell*

* Caldwell is running in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. If he wins either, under Texas law, he is ineligible for the general election.

State Board Of Education District 11

Democrat: Rayna Glasser

Republican: Patricia Hardy (Incumbent), Brandon Hall

State Board Of Education District 12

Democrat: George King

Republican: Pam Little (Incumbent), Chad Green, Jamie Kohlmann, Matt Rostami

State Board Of Education District 15

Democrat: Morgan Kirkpatrick

Republican: Aaron Kinsey (Incumbent)

Texas Senate

In the 31-member Texas Senate, only 15 seats are up for election in 2024.

Texas Senate District 6

Democrat: Carol Alvarado (Incumbent)

Republican: Martha Fierro

Texas Senate District 7

Democrat: Michelle Gwinn, Nasir H. Malik

Republican: Paul Bettencourt (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 8

Democrat: Rachel Mello

Republican: Angela Paxton (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 10

Democrat: Andy Morris

Republican: Phil King (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 12

Democrat: Stephanie Draper

Republican: Tan Parker (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 14

Democrat: Sarah Eckhardt (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas Senate District 15

Democrat: Michelle Anderson Bonton, Alberto "Beto" Cardenas Jr., Molly Cook, Jarvis D. Johnson, Todd Litton, Karthik Soora

Republican: Joseph L. Trahan

Texas Senate District 16

Democrat: Nathan Johnson (Incumbent), Victoria Neave Criado

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas Senate District 17

Democrat: Kathy Cheng

Republican: Joan Huffman (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 20

Democrat: Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas Senate District 23

Democrat: Royce West (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas Senate District 25

Democrat: Merrie Fox

Republican: Donna Campbell (Incumbent)

Texas Senate District 27

Democrat: Morgan LaMantia (Incumbent)

Republican: Adam Hinojosa

Texas Senate District 29

Democrat: César J. Blanco (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas Senate District 30

Democrat: Michael Braxton, Dale Frey, Matthew McGhee

Republican: Cody Clark, Carrie de Moor, Brent Hagenbuch, Jace Yarbrough

Texas House

There are 150 members of the Texas House. Each state representative serves a two-year term.

Texas House District 1

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Gary VanDeaver (Incumbent), Dale Huls, Chris Spencer

Texas House District 2

Democrat: Kristen Washington

Republican: Jill Dutton (Incumbent), Brent Money

Texas House District 3

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Cecil Bell Jr. (Incumbent)

Texas House District 4

Democrat: Alex Bar-Sela

Republican: Keith Bell (Incumbent), Joshua Feuerstein

Texas House District 5

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Cole Hefner (Incumbent), Dewey Collier, Jeff Fletcher

Texas House District 6

Democrat: Cody Grace

Republican: Daniel Alders

Texas House District 7

Democrat: Marlena Cooper

Republican: Jay Dean (Incumbent), Joe McDaniel, Bonnie Walters

Texas House District 8

Democrat: Carolyn Salter

Republican: Cody Harris (Incumbent), Jaye Curtis

Texas House District 9

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Trent Ashby (Incumbent), Paulette Carson

Texas House District 10

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Brian Harrison (Incumbent)

Texas House District 11

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Travis Clardy (Incumbent), Joanne Shofner

Texas House District 12

Democrat: Dee Howard Mullins

Republican: Ben Bius, John Harvey Slocum, Trey Wharton

Texas House District 13

Democrat: Albert Hunter

Republican: Angelia Orr (Incumbent)

Texas House District 14

Democrat: Fred Medina

Republican: Rick Davis, Paul Dyson

Texas House District 15

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Steve Toth (Incumbent), Skeeter Hubert

Texas House District 16

Democrat: Mike Midler

Republican: Will Metcalf (Incumbent)

Texas House District 17

Democrat: Desiree Venable

Republican: Stan Gerdes (Incumbent), Tom Glass

Texas House District 18

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Ernest Bailes (Incumbent), Janis Holt, Stephen A. Missick

Texas House District 19

Democrat: Dwain Handley, Zach Vance

Republican: Ellen Troxclair (Incumbent), Kyle Biedermann, Manny Campos

Texas House District 20

Democrat: Stephen M. Wyman

Republican: Terry M. Wilson (Incumbent), Janine Chapa

Texas House District 21

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Dade Phelan (Incumbent), David Covey, Alicia Davis

Texas House District 22

Democrat: Christian Manuel (Incumbent), Luther Wayne Martin III, Al "Jamie" Price Jr.

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 23

Democrat: Dev Merugumala

Republican: Terri Leo Wilson (Incumbent)

Texas House District 24

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Greg Bonnen (Incumbent), Larissa Ramirez

Texas House District 25

Democrat: Jai Daggett

Republican: Cody Thane Vasut (Incumbent)

Texas House District 26

Democrat: Daniel Lee

Republican: Jacey Jetton (Incumbent), Jessica Rose Huang, Matt Morgan

Texas House District 27

Democrat: Ron Reynolds (Incumbent), Rodrigo Carreon

Republican: Ibifrisolam Max-Alalibo

Texas House District 28

Democrat: Nelvin J. Adriatico, Marty Rocha

Republican: Gary Gates (Incumbent), Dan Mathews

Texas House District 29

Democrat: Adrienne Bell

Republican: Jeffrey Barry, Alex Kamkar, Edgar Pacheco Jr.

Texas House District 30

Democrat: Stephanie R. Bassham

Republican: Bret Baldwin, Jeff Bauknight, Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, A.J. Louderback

Texas House District 31

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Ryan Guillen (Incumbent)

Texas House District 32

Democrat: Cathy McAuliffe

Republican: Todd Hunter (Incumbent)

Texas House District 33

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Justin Holland (Incumbent), Dennis London, Katrina Pierson

Texas House District 34

Democrat: Roland Barrera, Solomon P. Ortiz Jr.

Republican: Denise Villalobos

Texas House District 35

Democrat: Oscar Longoria (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 36 36

Democrat: Sergio Muñoz Jr. (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 37

Democrat: Ruben Cortez Jr., Alex Dominguez, Jonathan Gracia, Carol Lynn Sanchez

Republican: Janie Lopez (Incumbent)

Texas House District 38

Democrat: Erin Elizabeth Gámez (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 39

Democrat: Armando "Mando" Martinez (Incumbent)

Republican: Jimmie Garcia

Texas House District 40

Democrat: Terry Canales (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 41

Democrat: Bobby Guerra (Incumbent)

Republican: John "Doc" Robert Guerra

Texas House District 42

Democrat: Richard Peña Raymond (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 43

Democrat: Mariana Casarez

Republican: J.M. Lozano (Incumbent)

Texas House District 44

Democrat: Eric Norman

Republican: John Kuempel (Incumbent), David Freimarck, Alan Schoolcraft, Greg Switzer

Texas House District 45

Democrat: Erin Zwiener (Incumbent), Chevo Pastrano

Republican: Tennyson Moreno

Texas House District 46

Democrat: Sheryl Cole (Incumbent)

Republican: Nikki Kosich

Texas House District 47

Democrat: Vikki Goodwin (Incumbent)

Republican: Scott Firsing

Texas House District 48

Democrat: Donna Howard (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 49

Democrat: Gina Hinojosa (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 50

Democrat: James Talarico (Incumbent), Nathan Boynton

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 51

Democrat: Maria Luisa Flores (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 52

Democrat: Jennie Birkholz, Angel Carroll

Republican: Caroline Harris Davila (Incumbent)

Texas House District 53

Democrat: Joe P. Herrera

Republican: Hatch Smith, Wes Virdell

Texas House District 54

Democrat: Dawn Richardson

Republican: Brad Buckley (Incumbent)

Texas House District 55

Democrat: Jennifer Lee

Republican: Hugh D. Shine (Incumbent), Jorge J. Estrada, Davis Ford, Hillary Hickland

Texas House District 56

Democrat: Erin Shank

Republican: Pat Curry, Devvie Duke

Texas House District 57

Democrat: Collin Johnson

Republican: Richard Hayes (Incumbent)

Texas House District 58

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: DeWayne Burns (Incumbent), Helen Kerwin, Lyndon Laird

Texas House District 59

Democrat: Hannah Bohm

Republican: Shelby Slawson (Incumbent)

Texas House District 60

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Glenn Rogers (Incumbent), Mike Olcott

Texas House District 61

Democrat: Tony Adams

Republican: Frederick Frazier (Incumbent), Chuck Branch, Keresa Richardson

Texas House District 62

Democrat: Tiffany Drake

Republican: Reggie Smith (Incumbent), Shelley Luther

Texas House District 63

Democrat: Michelle Beckley, H. Denise Wooten

Republican: Ben Bumgarner (Incumbent), Carlos E. Andino Jr., Vincent Gallo

Texas House District 64

Democrat: Angela Brewer

Republican: Lynn Stucky (Incumbent), Elaine Hays, Andy Hopper

Texas House District 65

Democrat: Detrick DeBurr

Republican: Kronda Thimesch (Incumbent), Mitch Little

Texas House District 66

Democrat: David W. Carstens

Republican: Matt Shaheen (Incumbent), Wayne Richard

Texas House District 67

Democrat: Jefferson Nunn, Makala Washington

Republican: Jeff Leach (Incumbent), Daren Meis

Texas House District 68

Democrat: Stacey Swann

Republican: David Spiller (Incumbent), Kerri Kingsbery

Texas House District 69

Democrat: Walter Coppage

Republican: James Frank (Incumbent)

Texas House District 70

Democrat: Mihaela Plesa (Incumbent)

Republican: Joe Collins, Steve Kinard

Texas House District 71

Democrat: Linda Goolsbee

Republican: Stan Lambert (Incumbent), Liz Case

Texas House District 72

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Drew Darby (Incumbent), Stormy Bradley

Texas House District 73

Democrat: Sally Duval

Republican: Carrie Isaac (Incumbent)

Texas House District 74

Democrat: Eddie Morales Jr. (Incumbent)

Republican: Robert Garza, John McLeon

Texas House District 75

Democrat: Mary E. González (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 76

Democrat: Suleman Lalani (Incumbent), Vanesia R. Johnson

Republican: Dayo David, Summara Kanwal, Lea C.S. Simmons

Texas House District 77

Democrat: Alexsandra Annello, Norma Chávez, Vince Perez, Homer Reza

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 78

Democrat: Joe Moody (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 79

Democrat: Claudia Ordaz (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 80

Democrat: Cecilia Castellano, Rosie Cuellar, Teresa Johnson-Hernandez, Carlos Lopez, Graciela Villarreal

Republican: Don McLaughlin Jr., Clint Powell, JR Ramirez

Texas House District 81

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Brooks Landgraf (Incumbent)

Texas House District 82

Democrat: Steven Schafersman

Republican: Tom Craddick (Incumbent)

Texas House District 83

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Dustin Burrows (Incumbent), Wade Cowan

Texas House District 84

Democrat: Noah Lopez

Republican: Carl Tepper (Incumbent)

Texas House District 85

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Stan Kitzman (Incumbent), Tim Greeson

Texas House District 86

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: John Smithee (Incumbent), Jamie Haynes

Texas House District 87

Democrat: Timothy W. Gassaway

Republican: Richard Beyea, Cindi Bulla, Caroline Fairly, Jesse Quackenbush

Texas House District 88

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Ken King (Incumbent), Karen Post

Texas House District 89

Democrat: Darrel Evans

Republican: Candy Noble (Incumbent), Abraham George

Texas House District 90

Democrat: Ramon Romero Jr. (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 91

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Stephanie Klick (Incumbent), David Lowe, Teresa Ramirez

Texas House District 92

Democrat: Salman Bhojani (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 93

Democrat: Perla Bojorquez

Republican: Nate Schatzline (Incumbent)

Texas House District 94

Democrat: Denise Wilkerson

Republican: Tony Tinderholt (Incumbent)

Texas House District 95

Democrat: Nicole Collier (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 96

Democrat: Ebony Turner

Republican: David Cook (Incumbent)

Texas House District 97

Democrat: Diane Symons, William W. Thorburn, Carlos Walker

Republican: Cheryl Bean, John McQueeney, Leslie Robnett

Texas House District 98

Democrat: Scott Bryan White

Republican: Giovanni Capriglione (Incumbent), Brad Schofield

Texas House District 99

Democrat: Mimi Coffey

Republican: Charlie Geren (Incumbent), Jack Reynolds

Texas House District 100

Democrat: Venton Jones (Incumbent), Sandra Crenshaw, Barbara Mallory Caraway, Justice McFarlane

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 101

Democrat: Chris Turner (Incumbent)

Republican: Clint Burgess

Texas House District 102

Democrat: Ana-Maria Ramos (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 103

Democrat: Rafael Anchía (Incumbent)

Republica: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 104

Democrat: Jessica González (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 105

Democrat: Terry Meza (Incumbent)

Republican: Rose Cannaday

Texas House District 106

Democrat: Hava Johnston

Republican: Jared Patterson (Incumbent)

Texas House District 107

Democrat: Linda Garcia

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 108

Democrat: Elizabeth Ginsberg, Yasmin Simon

Republican: Morgan Meyer (Incumbent), Barry Wernick

Texas House District 109

Democrat: Aicha Davis, Victoria Walton

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 110

Democrat: Toni Rose (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 111

Democrat: Yvonne Davis (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 112

Democrat: Averie Bishop

Republican: Angie Chen Button (Incumbent), Chad Carnahan

Texas House District 113

Democrat: Rhetta Andrews Bowers (Incumbent)

Republican: Stephen Stanley

Texas House District 114

Democrat: John Bryant (Incumbent)

Republican: Aimee Ramsey

Texas House District 115

Democrat: Scarlett Cornwallis, Cassandra Hernandez, Kate Rumsey

Republican: John Jun

Texas House District 116

Democrat: Trey Martinez Fischer (Incumbent)

Republican: Darryl Crain

Texas House District 117

Democrat: Philip Cortez (Incumbent)

Republican: Ben Mostyn

Texas House District 118

Democrat: Kristian Carranza, Carlos Quezada

Republican: John Lujan (Incumbent)

Texas House District 119

Democrat: Elizabeth "Liz" Campos (Incumbent), Charles Fuentes

Republican: Brandon J. Grable, Dan Sawatzki

Texas House District 120

Democrat: Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 121

Democrat: Laurel Jordan Swift: Shekhar Sinha

Republican: Steve Allison (Incumbent), Michael Champion, Marc LaHood

Texas House District 122

Democrat: Kevin Geary

Republican: Mark Dorazio (Incumbent)

Texas House District 123

Democrat: Diego Bernal (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 124

Democrat: Josey Garcia (Incumbent)

Republican: Sylvia Soto

Texas House District 125

Democrat: Ray Lopez (Incumbent), Eric Michael Garza

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 126

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: E. Sam Harless (Incumbent)

Texas House District 127

Democrat: John Lehr

Republican: Charles Cunningham (Incumbent)

Texas House District 128

Democrat: Chuck Crews

Republican: Briscoe Cain (Incumbent), Bianca Gracia

Texas House District 129

Democrat: Doug Peterson

Republican: Dennis Paul (Incumbent)

Texas House District 130

Democrat: Henry Arturo, Brett Robinson

Republican: Tom Oliverson (Incumbent)

Texas House District 131

Democrat: Alma A. Allen (Incumbent), James Guillory, Erik Wilson

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 132

Democrat: Chase West

Republican: Mike Schofield (Incumbent)

Texas House District 133

Democrat: No primary candidates running

Republican: Mano DeAyala (Incumbent), John Perez

Texas House District 134

Democrat: Ann Johnson (Incumbent)

Republican: Audrey Douglas

Texas House District 135

Democrat: Jon E. Rosenthal (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 136

Democrat: John H. Bucy III (Incumbent)

Republican: Amin Salahuddin

Texas House District 137

Democrat: Gene Wu (Incumbent)

Republica: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 138

Democrat: Stephanie Morales

Republican: Lacey Hull (Incumbent), Jared Woodfill

Texas House District 139

Democrat: Rosalind Caesar, Jerry Ford Sr., Mo Jenkins, Angeanette Thibodeaux, Charlene Ward Johnson

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 140

Democrat: Armando Lucio Walle (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 141

Democrat: Senfronia Thompson (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 142

Democrat: Harold V. Dutton Jr. (Incumbent), Joyce Chatman, Clint Dan Horn, Danyahel "Danny" Norris

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 143

Democrat: Ana Hernandez (Incumbent)

Republica: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 144

Democrat: Mary Ann Perez (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 145

Democrat: Christina Morales (Incumbent)

Republican: No primary candidates running

Texas House District 146

Democrat: Shawn Nicole Thierry (Incumbent), Lauren Ashley Simmons. Ashton P. Woods

Republican: Lance York

Texas House District 147

Democrat: Jolanda Jones (Incumbent)

Republican: Claudio Gutierrez

Texas House District 148

Democrat: Penny Morales Shaw (Incumbent)

Republican: Kay Smith

Texas House District 149

Democrat: Hubert Vo (Incumbent), David Romero

Republican: Lily Truong

Texas House District 150

Democrat: Marisela "MJ" Jimenez

Republican: Valoree Swanson