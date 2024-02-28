Need a ride to the polls? DART, TRE offering free transportation March 5

NORTH TEXAS – If you need a ride to the polls for the Texas primary election, DART and the TRE will be providing free transportation.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

Here's how you can get a free ride.

TRE

Tarrant County voters who need a ride to the polls for the Texas primaries can utilize all local services. To get your free ride, the TRE says to let your driver or train conductor know that you are traveling to or from a voting location.

"We are offering free rides to remove any transportation barrier that would prevent anyone in our community from voting," said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. "The ability to vote is one of our core rights, so we want to do our part to help residents exercise that right."

DART

Dallas County voters can utilize any DART service on election day.

To get your free ride, you must show a valid voter registration card, DART says.

"For decades, the DART Board of Directors has shown a commitment to the communities we serve by allowing free fares on state, national or primary election days throughout the service area to get voters to the polls," said Jeamy Molina, DART chief communications officer. "We hope voters take advantage of this opportunity and use DART to get out and vote."

DART is also offering a free shuttle to the Dallas County Elections Training/Warehouse voting site. The first bus departs from the shuttle stop at 6:35 a.m. The last shuttle departs for the polling location at 6:45 p.m.

