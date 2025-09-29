Texas homeowner defends controversial Halloween display as political statement on immigration

A homeowner in Houston is drawing both praise and criticism for Halloween decorations that he says are a political statement on immigration enforcement.

Mark Rodriguez, who lives in Houston's Second Ward, said the display is meant to highlight fear in his community.

The display shows two mannequins wearing red baseball caps, with nooses around their necks and zip ties, and placed next to a Mexican flag and a third figure dressed in a serape, a traditional Mexican garment similar to a poncho.

"I've had good and bad controversy on it," Rodriguez told local television station KPRC. "Some people talk real good about it. Some people talk real bad, but the way I tell them, by no means am I threatening nobody."

When asked to explain what the figures meant, Rodriguez said it was his way of addressing issues he feels are affecting daily life.

"This is, um, I mean, in my little political statement. I mean our community lives in fear right now," he said. "The schools, people are dropping the enrollment in the schools. The restaurants are low, the community, I mean, everybody's scared right now. I like practicing our First Amendment rights. I'm by no means am I threatening nobody. This isn't a threat towards no agency or no officers."

Rodriguez said he has been using Halloween as a platform for decades.

"This ain't the first time I've done it. I've done Halloween decorations for 20 years," he said. "I'm not directing no hate to nobody. It was just something I decided to do for Halloween and uh right when Halloween's over I'll take it down."

The homeowner said his intent is not to intimidate but to raise awareness, noting he's willing to "shake things up" so that his message resonates with others.

KPRC said reporters have checked with the local Houston Police Department, and so far no neighbors have complained about the controversial Halloween display.