7 in Houston-based ATM theft crew arrested in Fort Worth heist, police say

TARRANT COUNTY – A Houston-based ATM theft crew, suspected of multiple Fort Worth ATM thefts, was caught in the act last month, leading to seven arrests, police said Wednesday.

ATM crime scene Associated Press

Officers followed the crew to a bank ATM on Hulen Street in mid-January after the Fort Worth Tactical Intelligence Operations Surveillance Team received information about a planned heist.

During the attempted Jan. 16 theft, the crew used a stolen Ford F-250 and had a pry bar and sledgehammer to try to steal the ATM, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

"As the crew was about to use the stolen vehicle and tow straps to pull the ATM from its location, officers approached the stolen vehicle and suspects with the intention of arresting them," Fort Worth police said.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene after trying to flee. Four additional suspects were arrested from what police described as lookout vehicles.

Arrested were:

Jamarkus Bogany, 23

Eric Davenport, 40

Traveon Lopez, 37

Letrevious Pegese, 23

Mitchell Prince, 23

Andre Varnado, 30

Andreius Wynn-Farley, 29

All suspects were charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony. Bogany, Lopez, and Wynn-Farley were also charged with evading arrest/detention, a Class A misdemeanor.

"The Surveillance Team was already investigating several previous Fort Worth ATM thefts they believed the crew was also responsible for," Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth officers, along with the Texas DPS Aircraft Operations Division, played crucial roles in stopping the ATM theft crew.