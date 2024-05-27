Hot, mostly sunny Memorial Day ahead for North Texas

Memorial Day in North Texas will be mostly sunny, hot

NORTH TEXAS – Memorial Day is starting out very warm and humid.

Be prepared for a hot day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-90s and feels like temperatures near 105 degrees.

Today is an Ozone Action Day so you will want to limit your time outdoors if you have any upper respiratory issues such as asthma. The air quality alert is in effect for the Metroplex and surrounding counties.

Please remain weather aware if you are out and about today as an isolated storm is possible along a stalled frontal boundary as early as 4 p.m.

While most of the area will remain dry today, any storm that develops could quickly become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

Dig out the rain gear and keep it handy all week as we have daily rain this week. It won't be raining all day, every day but several disturbances will move through North Texas sparking off rain and storms each day.

The flooding risk will increase as we head through the week with widespread rainfall totals of 3"-4".

Please remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Never try and drive through water-covered roadways.

The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures cooler in the low to mid-80s.

