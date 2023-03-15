Honda recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles over seat belt issue

Honda recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles Honda recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles due to possible seatbelt issue 00:21

Honda is recalling nearly 500,00 vehicles over a manufacturing issue with the front seat belts that could prevent them from latching, the company announced.

Affected models include certain 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrids, the 2017-2018 CR-V, 2018-2020 Odysseys, the 2019 Insight and 2019-2020 Acura RDXs.

"With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction. This can result in issues with the seat belt buckle latching," the company said in documents detailing the defect.

An unlatched buckle increases the risk of injury, the company said.

Honda dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies in any affected vehicles as necessary for free, the company said.

As of the beginning of March, Honda had not received any reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue, the company said in the documents.