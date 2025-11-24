Holiday travel rush begins: DFW and Love Field see busy start to Thanksgiving week

A First Alert Weather Day made for a bumpy start to this busy holiday travel week. On Monday, there were hundreds of delays at both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. The wet roads and gray skies kicked off the holiday week with some hiccups.

"Rainy a bit, slippery, the commute wasn't too bad," said Zaavonah Cooper, who was in DFW visiting friends.

Over 530 flights were delayed at DFW, and over 55 were canceled. Dallas Love Field saw the same thing, with over 85 delays and more than 30 cancellations.

Mitzi Daniel decided to fly out Monday to avoid the holiday rush later this week, but ended up becoming one of the unlucky travelers dealing with delays.

"It was going great until we were halfway here and found out our flight's been delayed another two hours," Daniel said. "Just hoping we make our connection in Denver to get to Casper, cause if we don't get that last connection, it'll be tomorrow before we get there."

DFW expects to see at least 3 million travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday period, with Sunday evening being the busiest day. And Texas roads will also be busy. A AAA spokesperson said 5.8 million Texans are traveling this holiday, with 90% of them doing it by car.

"Weather has an impact, and so certainly, you know, if you're taking a road trip, now is the time to make sure your vehicle is road trip ready. So, making sure you have healthy tires that is essential for driving on wet roads," said Daniel Armbruster, with AAA. "Make sure you have your vehicle checked by a trusted mechanic before you hit the road."

Sunday being the busiest travel day, DFW said it's expecting to see at least 269,000 travelers passing through the airport just on Sunday night. DFW encourages travelers to add 60 to 90 minutes to travel plans and to plan ahead for any hiccups.

"Try not to stress, keep your mind focused on your goals, spending time with family, sharing that time, because you never know what tomorrow can bring," Cooper said.

Travel experts are urging holiday travelers to plan ahead, arrive early, and, above all, stay patient.

"I'm praying everything goes well, so far so good," said Churie Boone.