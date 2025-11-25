Holiday season can trigger mental health challenges in children

The holiday season is often described as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many children, it can cause mental health challenges.

With the sights of colorful holiday lights and the smells of Thanksgiving dinner can come mental health struggles for kids and teens. Children's Medical Center clinical therapist Sara Loftin said the holidays can be particularly difficult for young people.

"The biggest things that we see here at the hospital is an increase in depression and anxiety during the holiday season," Loftin said.

According to this year's Children's Health "Beyond ABC" report:

Almost 20% of children in the United States now have a mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorder.

21% of kids in Texas have "seriously considered suicide."

Cases involving alcohol or drugs at schools in North Texas increased from 2020 to 2024.

Rates of emotional and behavioral health challenges continue to rise across North Texas.

Signs of mental health challenges in children

Loftin said some signs of mental health challenges in kids can include changes in appetite or sleep, as well as headaches and stomach aches.

"They're having more emotional outbursts that could be behavioral signs, whether a child is more clingy, or maybe they have some regression where they have developmental milestones that they've mastered, but maybe now they're taking some steps back," Loftin said.

Some reasons children or teens may struggle with their mental health around the holiday season include financial hardships, substance abuse, and violence or abuse at home.

"Children are taken out of school quite frequently during the holiday months, and when there isn't school, that really takes away the predictability," Loftin said.

Loftin encourages parents to allow children to explore their feelings, prepare them for what may happen during the holidays, and create a calming corner at home.

"I think something else is giving children choices," Loftin said. "Do you want to give family members a high five or a hug to tell them hello, and what do you want to wear to the event?"

Loftin said kids often pick up on their parents and anxiety, which can be used as a teachable moment.

"Sometimes that this is what we do to calm our bodies, whether that's saying in the moment, 'I'm feeling really overwhelmed. I'm going to take a deep breath,'" Loftin said.

Children often act out with their behavior instead of using words, so Loftin said it's important to maintain limits on what's appropriate while still reflecting on their feelings.