Holiday sales already underway at some retailers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It may just be October but major retailers are already dishing out holiday sales!

Walmart's holiday kickoff begins Oct. 9. It will feature deals on thousands of popular holiday gifts like toys, apparel, and electronics.

Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" are Oct. 10 and 11 for Prime members, offering deep discounts for a wide array of items.

Best Buy is getting in on the action too. The company is having a 48 hour flash sale, also on Oct. 10 and 11.

Consumer report expert Samantha Gordon says the early discounts gives families more time to shop holiday deals.

"If you're concerned about budgeting or you're trying to stretch your dollar or you just don't want to spend everything all at once, being able to start shopping now allows you to spread out that spending," Gordon said.