Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday sales already underway at some retailers

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

Holiday sales kick off!
Holiday sales kick off! 02:25

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It may just be October but major retailers are already dishing out holiday sales!

Walmart's holiday kickoff begins Oct. 9. It will feature deals on thousands of popular holiday gifts like toys, apparel, and electronics. 

Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" are Oct. 10 and 11 for Prime members, offering deep discounts for a wide array of items. 

Best Buy is getting in on the action too. The company is having a 48 hour flash sale, also on Oct. 10 and 11.

Consumer report expert Samantha Gordon says the early discounts gives families more time to shop holiday deals.

"If you're concerned about budgeting or you're trying to stretch your dollar or you just don't want to spend everything all at once, being able to start shopping now allows you to spread out that spending," Gordon said. 

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.