Gunman wanted after 4 injured in shooting during event at Historic Stop Six Park in Fort Worth, police say

Four people, including a child and an officer, were injured after a gunman opened fire during a community event at Historic Stop Six Park in Fort Worth Saturday night, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said at about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the park in the 5200 block of East Rosedale.

When they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a child was grazed in the head by a bullet and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim, an older woman, reportedly self-transported to the hospital after being shot in the hip. She, too, is expected to be okay, police said.

FWPD said an officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle parked along the street in the direction of the gunfire was hit by shrapnel after a bullet went through the windshield.

According to witnesses, a suspect dressed in all black was seen coming around the corner of the park between an apartment complex and a nearby business. Then, that suspect fired a gun in the direction of the gathering at the park.

The suspect then ran away from the scene toward the nearby apartment complex and wasn't found, police said.

FWPD is asking anyone with information about the crime or who can help identify the suspect to call the department at 817-392-4222. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at 817-469-TIPS or 469tips.com.