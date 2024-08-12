Watch CBS News
Local News

High pressure builds across Central U.S. bringing sweltering temperatures to North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Hottest or near hottest days of the year forecast for North Texas
Hottest or near hottest days of the year forecast for North Texas 02:57

NORTH TEXAS — Our warmup has begun. After a high of 96° Sunday, we're back to an above-normal high of 98° Monday afternoon at DFW. Unfortunately, that's probably the "coolest" high we'll see for a while.

download.png

Highs should return to the triple digits for a lot of North Texas starting Tuesday, and only building as we get closer to the weekend.  

download.png

The heat index values will be well above the ambient temperature. A Heat Advisory goes into effect from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday, and it will likely be extended each afternoon for the next day.  

download.png

An Excessive Heat Warning would prompt a weather alert from our First Alert Weather Team. We'll keep an eye on it and let you know as soon as a warning is issued.  

download.png

We have our next named tropical system in the Atlantic. As of 4 p.m. Monday, we are tracking Tropical Storm Ernesto.  

download.png

Ernesto will continue strengthening while moving westward, impacting the Leeward Islands late Monday night and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

download.png

While it's too early to say for sure what Ernesto will do, between high-pressure building across the Central U.S. (the reason for our sweltering heat late this week), and a trough digging across the eastern portion of the U.S., it makes sense that most models eventually steer this storm north, keeping it away from the east coast. With little to no land interaction though, the storm will be able to strengthen as it approaches Bermuda late this week into the weekend.

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.