Here's how you can stay safe while boating over the holiday weekend

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Some 4,000 people are expected to be celebrating the Fourth of July at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake. Grand Prairie first responders will be on standby to keep those who are boating safe.

"When you get a large group of people together, we've got our party cove, or a lot of boats will tie up. And there's typically a lot of alcohol being consumed out there as well." Grand Prairie Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Hromcik said. "We're ready to respond to any type of boating emergencies, medical emergencies, or diving operations that may happen at that time as well."

But, officials are also offering advice on staying safe while boating to help people hopefully avoid any emergencies. They advise everyone avoid safety violations by wearing a life vest—anyone 13 years old and under must keep one on at all times. Texas Parks & Wildlife says to stay 50 feet away from other boats, jet skies, swimmers and buoys while on the water; to reduce to your slowest speed in no wake zones; and to never operate a watercraft under the influence.

"And you will lose your driver's license upon being arrested for boating while intoxicated, as well," said Grand Prairie Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Beseda, who is urging community members to celebrate the holiday safely.