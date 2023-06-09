Henrietta ISD elementary school aide arrested for indecency with a child

HENRIETTA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An elementary school aide in Henrietta ISD has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Since his arrest, Blane Frost has been placed on leave and is not permitted at any district facility, Henrietta ISD Superintendent Jamie Clark said.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and allegations like this against one of our staff members are difficult to hear," Clark said. "Please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you believe your student may need support in response to this situation."

Clark asks that anyone with information that may be important to the investigation to contact the Department of Public Safety office at (940) 851-5554.

There are three campuses in Henrietta ISD – Henrietta Elementary School, Henrietta Junior High School and Henrietta High School.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the school district for more information.