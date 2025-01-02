Heightened security measures in place for Cotton Bowl Classic following New Orleans attack

NORTH TEXAS — Members of law enforcement and Cotton Bowl organizers met today to review security procedures and determine if any changes were needed.

While that meeting was going on, CBS News Texas reached out to an event security expert. He says it will be a team effort to keep everyone safe.

"The bottom line is we inherit risk any time we walk out of our home," said Mark Herrera, the director of education for the International Association of Venue Managers.

Herrera says there's no way to fully eliminate risk, especially at big events.

But he also says everyone can add layers of protection to keep events like the Cotton Bowl safe.

"One of the big things is having a unified incident command system in place. What that means is that everyone that has a hand in securing that event, they all know their role and the process they're going to take," Herrera said.

Organizers of the Cotton Bowl say that's exactly what they are doing Thursday, telling CBS News Texas in a statement:

"In lieu of what happened in New Orleans, we are in the process of reviewing our security measures and protocols for our game to ensure the safest possible experience for everyone attending and participating in the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic."

Herrera says while he believes security at the stadium will be prepared, he thinks everyone needs to be responsible for their own safety.

"It's important for those that are going to the event to have their own personal emergency plan in place," Herrera said. "Make sure you're aware of evacuation or exit points and have a plan."