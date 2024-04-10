Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds possible in the Wednesday forecast

NORTH TEXAS - Heads up! CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for your Wednesday. We're tracking another round of rain and strong storms in North Texas.

As we move through this Wednesday, stay weather aware. During the morning drive, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some light rain. However, rain chances will ramp up mid to late morning into the afternoon as an upper-level low spins over our area. The low will spread scattered rain that could be heavy at times. It will also produce a few storms that could be strong to marginally severe.

The main weather threats are hail, heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for flooding. In fact, a flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for areas east of the Metroplex (east of I-35). An additional 1-2 inches of rain are possible with some isolated amounts up to 3 inches. Turn around, don't drown!

The rain will wrap up closer to 8 p.m. for the Metroplex but a few showers might remain east. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 60s today. Afternoon temperatures may fall as our winds pick up from the northwest, gusting up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

On Thursday, get ready for sunshine! High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We'll see a few more clouds on Sunday.