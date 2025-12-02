Heath DPS officer leaves firearm in boys' bathroom at Rockwall ISD athletic facility, officials say

Tuesday morning, students in the Cain Middle School boys' gymnastics program discovered a holstered firearm left unattended in a restroom at an athletic facility, the Rockwall Independent School District confirmed.

According to school officials, the firearm had been inadvertently left in the boys' restroom of the Rockwall-Heath Indoor Athletic Facility, a building separate from the school's main campus, by a Heath Department of Public Safety officer for approximately two minutes before students entered the restroom.

The district said that students noticed the weapon, did not touch it, and immediately alerted their coach, who secured the firearm.

"At no time did a student handle the firearm," the district said in a statement.

School officials praised the students for their alertness and quick response.

"We are proud of the middle school students' mature response, and we commend them for notifying an adult immediately," a school spokesperson said.

The Heath Department of Public Safety is investigating.