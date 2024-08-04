Heat builds in North Texas this week; Tropical Storm Debby likely to cause significant flooding along its path

Heat builds in North Texas this week; Tropical Storm Debby likely to cause significant flooding alon

NORTH TEXAS — Drier air will mix down Sunday afternoon keeping heat indices within a few degrees of the air temperature.

There is another Air Quality Alert for Sunday, if you have upper respiratory issues you will want to minimize your time outdoors.

As high pressure builds back into the area this week temperatures heat to near 104.

Heat Advisories are likely and we may even see Excessive Heat Warnings.

Please remember your heat safety precautions.

The southeast is bracing for Tropical Storm Debby which could bring historic rainfall to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Florida's west coast is waking up to steady rain and gusty winds which will continue to increase through the day.

Widespread rainfall totals of 8"-10" are likely with some spots potentially picking up 16"+ of rain near Savannah.

Debby is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it moves over the warm gulf waters, before making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida early Monday morning.

Debby is a large tropical system, and its impacts will be felt across several states through the end of next week.

Heavy rainfall and dangerous winds aren't the only threats to Debby, storm surge in Florida's Big Bend could reach 6'-10'.

We will be keeping a close eye on Debby in the Southeast as we deal with dangerous heat next week.

A weak front will try to move in by the weekend, bringing us an increase in clouds and maybe even a few showers.