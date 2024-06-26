Heat advisory extended into another day for North Texas as dangerous heat continues

NORTH TEXAS – Another scorcher is in store across Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday.

The heat advisory that was issued earlier this week has been extended until 7 p.m. as feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 109 in the afternoon. The advisory will likely be extended into Thursday.

People are advised to remember heat safety precautions as there won't be any relief from the heat, even overnight. North Texans are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It will feel like the triple digits by 12 p.m. and continue to get hotter in the afternoon.

A few storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible Wednesday, mainly in northeastern areas.

The ridge of high pressure dominating the weather will shift a bit to the west and allow a disturbance to clip our eastern counties.

Thursday's forecast will be similar to Wednesday, waking up to feels-like temperatures near 90 degrees with afternoon heat indices near 110 degrees.

Once again, a few afternoon storms are possible Thursday before high pressure firmly sets up over the area. That brings a string of triple-digit days with heat indices between 103 and 110 degrees.

It will get hotter from here, heading into July and August.

