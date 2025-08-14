Health experts warn of rise in kids accidentally swallowing nicotine pouches

In recent years, nicotine pouches have surged in popularity. Since hitting store shelves a decade ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these products have become the second most-used nicotine item among young people.

Most recently, health experts have reported a troubling rise in nicotine poisoning cases involving children under the age of six.

"We saw there was over 10,000% increase for unintentional ingestion for children under the age of six," said Lizbeth Petty, Public Health Education Manager at the North Texas Poison Center at Parkland Health.

Between 2013 and 2019, the center received just one call related to nicotine pouch ingestion by a child under six. But from 2020 to 2024, that number jumped to 103 calls.

Severe symptoms can develop quickly

When exposed, children can experience serious symptoms.

"One of the riskier symptoms that we might see from that is seizures, if a child does get into those nicotine pouches," Petty said. "You can within about one to two hours start to see some symptoms. Symptoms to look out for are going to be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, your child may be a little bit agitated or anxious—that's because that nicotine increases the blood pressure, increases the heart rate."

Convenience contributes to exposure risk

Experts believe the rise in unintentional exposures is linked to how easily accessible the products are.

"You can transport them in your pocket or your purse, that is how we see most exposures happen, is children get into them just through regular use… and so the main message is avoid use, but if you are using these products take some preventative measures, such as keep them up and out of reach of children," Petty said.

What to do in an emergency

If a child accidentally swallows a nicotine pouch, the best course of action is to call the poison help line at 1-800-222-1222, which connects callers to a doctor who can help determine whether the child needs to be taken to the hospital.