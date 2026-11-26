More than five decades after 5-year-old Ronald Hall died, his 92-year-old mother has been indicted in Bexar County on a murder charge, police said.

Harriet Evelyn Hall was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Universal City police.

Her son died on Nov. 25, 1969. Police said reports allege he was abused before he fell into a coma.

At the time of his death, the family lived in the Aviation District of Universal City, northeast of San Antonio. His father, James Fletcher Hall, was assigned to Randolph Air Force Base. He has since died.

Harriet Evelyn Hall Universal City Police Department

Universal City police Detective Kabir Bhakta said Hall moved to Waco, where Texas Rangers questioned her about her son's death.

Investigators say Hall initially attributed Ronald's injury to a fall. In a separate account, she reportedly said she had no memory of what happened.

Police identified Ronald's brother, James Randall Hall, as a complainant in the case. He has given authorities information about the case several times over the years.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.