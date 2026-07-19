Prominent women's boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Texas after deputies say suspect reversed vehicle, hitting her

The boxing community is in mourning after a prominent competitor was reportedly hit and killed by a driver in Texas over the weekend.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 10 a.m. on Saturday to the 23000 block of FM 159, near the community of Navasota. Deputies arrived and found 26-year-old Hannah Rapp lying on the roadway, with initial reports indicating a vehicle had hit her. First responders provided emergency care prior to transporting her to a nearby hospital. Rapp, however, died of her injuries.

During the investigation, Brazos County deputies said they learned Rapp and another bicyclist were on the road when 31-year-old Charles Medina drove past them. However, the sheriff's office said Medina then stopped his vehicle, shifted into reverse, and hit Rapp. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Brazos County is located about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

ESPN notes that Rapp was a rising star in the ring, having challenged for the World Boxing Council's featherweight championship this past June. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman mourned Rapp's death in a statement shared online.

"The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief of her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career," the statement reads.

The World Boxing Association also shared a tribute to Rapp on X.

The World Boxing Association mourns the passing of Hannah Rapp.



We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those mourning her loss. Rest in peace. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vHwJ4ufAGO — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) July 19, 2026

CBS affiliate KBTX-TV in College Station notes that Rapp moved to the area in 2024 from her native Indiana. She had been boxing for less than five years and balanced training with her job at Texas A&M.