Haltom City police investigate incident on Birdville ISD property

Police are investigating an incident in Haltom City on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:44 p.m. to the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue, where a vehicle in the parking lot of a Birdville ISD property was reportedly involved in the incident. Authorities say the scene spans part of the Birdville ISD lot.

As the CBS News Chopper flew above, we could see that police have blocked off a vehicle and a U-Haul truck with crime scene tape.

Haltom City police, along with multiple assisting agencies, are expected to remain in the area for several hours as the investigation continues. From the chopper shot, we can see that portable lights have been brought in, confirming that this investigation could take a while. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area due to heavy police activity.

More details are expected as the situation develops.