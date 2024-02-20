Gusty winds, sunshine in store for your Tuesday

After a chilly start, Tuesday's high will reach the 70s

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking more spring-like weather in your First Alert Forecast.

As we move through this Tuesday, after a chilly start, highs will rise into the upper 70s this afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Winds could gust to 20-25 mph at times.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, even warmer weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Hold on to your hats! Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

For Thursday, expect another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak cold front will push through the area from Thursday into Friday, giving way to slightly cooler temperatures by Friday. Highs will settle in the upper 60s. No rain is expected.

In fact, we'll have continued dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.