Guard at Winter Olympics construction site dies in sub-freezing temperatures

A guard at a 2026 Winter Olympic venue construction site in the mountain resort of Cortina died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Italy's infrastructure minister, Matteo Salvini, called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker's death.

Italian media reported that the death occurred on Jan. 8, while the worker was on duty at a construction site outside of Cortina's ice arena. Temperatures the night of the death plunged to 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

The construction site was not one overseen by Simico, the governmental company responsible for Olympic infrastructure, the company said in a statement expressing its condolences.

Cortina city officials said they were "deeply saddened and troubled by the death.''

Cortina will host curling, sliding and women's Alpine skiing.