"Grinch"-themed holiday house draws crowds in Dallas

A North Dallas mansion known for its over-the-top holiday displays is drawing crowds again, this time with a full "Grinch" setup.

The home, located on Deloache Avenue, has gone viral in recent holiday seasons for its sprawling decorations, which include a Christmas countdown, themed lights covering nearly every surface, and large-scale props that would impress even the residents of Whoville.

Traffic flows smoothly despite past neighborhood concerns

Neighbors have previously raised concerns about traffic backups and parking issues caused by the annual attraction. In 2023, city officials gave the neighborhood more than $20,000 to help with traffic control during peak viewing weeks, but traffic in the neighborhood appears to be moving smoothly early in the holiday season.

On Monday night, the first day of December, traffic ebbed and flowed through the area but did not come to a standstill. One police officer was seen driving through the neighborhood but did not stop any spectators. Neighbors have also added new signs this year warning visitors not to park in front of their homes or risk being towed.

Several visitors said the display is worth the crowds.

Visitors say the display brings holiday cheer and community spirit

"They are bringing community together, and it's getting you in the spirit," visitor Taylor Brooks said. "I love this house. I will come every year. It's so pretty."

Another spectator, Caleb Frazier, said the attraction captures the heart of the season.

"Bringing people together and all parts of the season. 'Tis the season, and this is what Christmas is about," he said.

The homeowners have not commented publicly on this year's display, but the attraction continues to draw hundreds of people throughout December.