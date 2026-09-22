Gov. Abbott says he's "catching up" on details surrounding shooting by ICE officer in Austin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott briefly touched on the shooting in Austin that involved an officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), telling reporters he was still being brought up to speed on the situation.

Abbott was in Gainesville, about 71 miles northwest of Dallas, on Tuesday afternoon to tout affordability initiatives. After answering questions from reporters, one final question asked about what the governor was aware of regarding the shooting that unfolded on Sunday.

"I'm catching up on the details," he said. "It seems like the details just remain sketchy. So, there's not full information yet available about exactly what happened and what the status is right now, but we'll work to stay on top of it."

The governor's remarks come mere days after an ICE officer shot and wounded 28-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a DoorDash delivery driver in the state's capital city. Garces Perez's attorney and local authorities said the officer shot him in the upper torso Sunday afternoon while working. Federal officials said he has a deportation order.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that sources familiar with the investigation had shared that the officer was reportedly not wearing a body camera at the time. The lack of body camera footage from the ICE officer who shot Garces Perez - a detail first reported by The Atlantic - is likely to escalate concerns about the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had said earlier this month that all ICE officers would be equipped with body cams by the end of September.

"We're getting close," Mullin said at a press conference in New York. "By the end of September, I'm pretty sure we will be there."

Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to inquiries on the ICE officer not wearing a body camera.