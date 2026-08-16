Train derails in Grayson County, impacting travel, officials say

A train derailment in a North Texas county blocked off part of a roadway Sunday morning, prompting neighbors to seek alternate routes.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management shared initial details on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. The office said a Union Pacific Railroad train had derailed north of the Collinsville community, near County Line Church Road and US Highway 377. The office said first responders and railway officials were responding.

The office urged drivers to avoid the area and to find alternate routes, noting this would allow emergency personnel and equipment the ability to safely access the scene.

Drivers were told to expect possible traffic disruptions and to follow all directions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Members of the public were asked not to approach the affected area.

The Collinsville Fire Department said the derailment happened after the train reportedly hit a vehicle. Injuries were reported, but details about the extent of those injuries were not disclosed.

Additional information has been promised to be released.

The site of the train derailment is located about 65 miles north of Dallas.