Grayson County man gets 50 years for trafficking, sexually exploiting teen across Texas and Oklahoma

A Grayson County jury has sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for trafficking and sexually exploiting a child in a prostitution ring that operated across North Texas and Oklahoma.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Robert Franklin also received a 20‑year sentence for sexual assault. The terms will run concurrently.

Franklin was also fined $10,000 on each of five counts and is not eligible for parole on the trafficking conviction, the AG's office said.

AG outlines case details

Evidence showed Franklin picked up a 16‑year‑old runaway from Child Protective Services custody and prostituted her across both states.

Prosecutors said Franklin first brought the victim to Texas in October 2020 before returning her to Oklahoma and abandoning her at a hotel. He later picked her up again and, between December 2020 and January 2021, repeatedly prostituted and sexually assaulted her in Sherman.

The victim was recovered in Tulsa in September 2021 after Franklin again abandoned her at a hotel.

Paxton responds to conviction

"The evils of the human trafficking world are far beyond despicable, and I will continue to fight to uncover these crimes and prosecute them to the full extent of the law," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Franklin testified in his own defense, admitting he transported the victim as part of the prostitution scheme, the AG's office said.