Grass fires near Frisco High School prompt safety precautions, officials say

Two grass fires burned near Frisco High School on Tuesday, according to school officials.

Principal Shawn Perry told families that the campus was not in danger and that the school day, including dismissal, would continue normally.

"Your children are safe, and that's what matters most," Perry said in a letter to parents.

As a precaution, students leaving the school were directed away from the area near the fires. Students who normally walk through the affected area were allowed to wait inside the cafeteria until conditions improved.

CBS News Texas

Perry said district officials were coordinating with the Frisco Fire Department as crews responded to the area.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.