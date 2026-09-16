Grapevine parents raise concerns after youth coach accused of child sex abuse

Grapevine police say they have received calls from worried parents in the wake of the arrest of an assistant youth football coach on child sex assault charges.

That coach remains in jail while police are investigating to see if there are more alleged victims who have yet to come forward.

His name is Carlos Ernesto Ramos. Grapevine Police say the 39-year-old was a volunteer youth leader at a church from 2020 to 2023 and was also active in the community as an assistant coach in a youth football league from 2022 to 2024.

Recently, Grapevine police say a child made an outcry about something that happened in 2023 that has now led to the arrest of Ramos on a charge of sexual abuse of a child.

"A family member did come forward to the Grapevine Police Department for an outcry and suspicious behavior with the suspect," said Katharina Gamboa, the Grapevine Police Media Manager.

Police won't say what church in Grapevine Ramos was associated with or anything about the circumstances to protect the identity of the child accuser. But police did say there's reason to be concerned that other children may have been at risk.

"Due to his position and the access he had, the kids he was able to chaperone and take them out on outings," Gamboa said.

Police are encouraging parents with children who interacted with Ramos to contact them if they noticed anything suspicious.

Police also want parents to talk to their kids about how to recognize inappropriate behavior.

"We really want to ask parents to teach kids about safe touch and body protection, what is safe, what is unsafe, so they know later on what those warning signs are," Gamboa said.

Ramos has a $500,000 bond and remains in the Tarrant County Jail.