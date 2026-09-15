Former Grapevine church volunteer, assistant youth football coach accused of child sexual abuse

A Grapevine man is accused of sexually abusing a child, and police say they're continuing to investigate if he had inappropriate contact with other children.

Grapevine Police shared on Tuesday that officers arrested 39-year-old Carlos Ernesto Ramos on Aug. 26. According to the department, Ramos was a volunteer youth leader at a local church from 2020 to 2023 and an assistant coach for a youth football league from 2022 to 2024. Police say the only allegation against him so far happened in 2023.

Carlos Ernesto Ramos CBS News Texas

The department said no further information about the current investigation will be released at this time due to the case's sensitive nature and the victim's age. However, Grapevine Police are asking families to come forward if a child shares details about any alleged inappropriate conduct involving Ramos.

Any parents or guardians of children who may have a connection to this case can reach out to Detective Velez in the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 817-410-3268. Details can also be shared via email to CIDMail@grapevinetexas.gov.

As of publication, Ramos remains in jail under a $500,000 bond.