Grapevine High School junior earns perfect scores on both SAT and ACT

A perfect score on both the ACT and SAT? For most students, just thinking about those tests is enough to bring on a headache, but for one Grapevine High School junior, it's all in a day's work.

Piyush Malik recently did what few students could ever dream. In October, he took the ACT for the first time and earned a perfect 36. Then in March, he nailed a 1600 on the SAT.

"I was honestly euphoric. I was pretty happy when I saw the score," Malik said.

But the achievement didn't happen overnight. Malik estimates he spent between 100 to 150 hours studying this year alone. Some of that time came through Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's Aspire program, which gives students opportunities to practice the tests early and often.

"It's a tribute to Piyush," said his AP math teacher Sterling Bristow. "But again, he said this — it's not just something he woke up and did. He prepared for it and put in the hours. He's been taking the practice SAT since he was in 7th grade through the Aspire Program."

While he may sound superhuman smart, Malik insists standardized testing hasn't even been his main focus. He's also active in robotics, debate and academic competitions, all while getting strong grades.

"I also like to spend my free time outside playing pickleball with my friends and reading. I am not staying up until 3:00 a.m. each night studying."

Now that the perfect scores are behind him, Malik is setting his sights on college applications. But his biggest piece of advice for others goes away beyond test day.

"With hard work, you can achieve it," he said. "I know you can, because... I did."