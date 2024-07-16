Grapevine High grad David Fry’s long but remarkable journey to MLB All-Star

ARLINGTON — Former Grapevine High star David Fry's journey to Tuesday's MLB All-Star game has been both surprising and remarkable.

After four years in college and five years in the minors, the versatile 28-year-old Cleveland Guardians player made the All-Star team in his first full season in the big leagues.

The moment is especially poignant for the Fry family, as his path to the big leagues has been long and arduous.

Reflecting on his journey, Fry expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to him last year, which allowed him to stick around and prove his worth.

"I spent four years in college, five, six years in the minors, and a bunch of different years in Triple-A trying to figure out how to get here," Fry said. "Luckily, the staff gave me a chance last year, and I was able to stick around. I'm still trying to figure out how we're here."

Fry's teammates nominated him for the All-Star game, a moment he described as unbelievable.

His family, who has watched him grow from a little boy who loved the game and played hard, couldn't be prouder.

"David told us he was waiting on the ballot, and then a month later, his teammates nominated him to be in the All-Star game. It was pretty unbelievable," said Jay Fry, his father.

"To watch him from a little guy who loved the game … and played hard … and kept trying, I couldn't be more happy for him. Super proud," said Nancy Fry, his mother.

Fry is batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .388 and 8 home runs and 33 RBIs in 73 games.

He was a four-time All-Southland Conference selection at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He played in the minor leagues for the Helena Brewers (rookie league), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Class A), Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A), Nashville Sounds (Triple-A) and the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A).