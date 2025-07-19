Grapevine police search for armed carjacker who stole Dodge Challenger
A man wearing a ski mask ambushed a driver outside a Grapevine donut shop early Saturday, stole a car at gunpoint and fled the scene, police said.
The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect and the stolen vehicle, a 2023 blue Dodge Challenger GT.
Carjacking happened before sunrise
The armed robbery occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a donut shop on Glade Road. According to police, the suspect approached the victim and demanded the keys to the vehicle.
The car has a Texas license plate TVK 8987.
Suspect described as muscular, masked
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.
Police believe suspect may be nearby
Based on surveillance video, investigators believe the suspect may be in the Euless or Mid-Cities area.
How to help
Anyone with information is urged to contact Grapevine police by emailing pwolan@grapevinetexas.gov.
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more details become available.