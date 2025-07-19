Watch CBS News
Grapevine police search for armed carjacker who stole Dodge Challenger

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A man wearing a ski mask ambushed a driver outside a Grapevine donut shop early Saturday, stole a car at gunpoint and fled the scene, police said.

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect and the stolen vehicle, a 2023 blue Dodge Challenger GT.

Carjacking happened before sunrise

The armed robbery occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a donut shop on Glade Road. According to police, the suspect approached the victim and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The car has a Texas license plate TVK 8987.

grapevine-police-department.png
Grapevine Police Department

Suspect described as muscular, masked

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.

Police believe suspect may be nearby

Based on surveillance video, investigators believe the suspect may be in the Euless or Mid-Cities area.

How to help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grapevine police by emailing pwolan@grapevinetexas.gov.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more details become available.

