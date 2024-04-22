Grandmother of Juneteenth to receive honorary doctoral degree from SMU

DALLAS — Civil rights icon Opal Lee will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Southern Methodist University, the university announced.

Lee led a national campaign that led to the creation of Juneteenth, or June 19, as a national holiday.

The National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth is expected to open to the public in 2026, according to its website.

The grandmother of Juneteenth and retired teacher has already received seven honorary doctorates. Her eighth degree will be presented at SMU's commencement on May 11.

The presentation of her degree will be included in the live stream of the commencement.