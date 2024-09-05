Grand Prairie water supply cleared for use after contamination scare

GRAND PRAIRIE – Mayor Ron Jensen announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has cleared the city's water for use.

"It's over," Jensen said at a 9 p.m. news conference. "We got a clean bill of health about an hour ago from TCEQ."

Jensen advised residents in the affected area to run hot water for 15 minutes, then cold water for five minutes, and to flush their toilets before using the water again.

The TCEQ informed the city that a boil water notice would not be necessary if water pressure remains at a certain level, Jensen said.

Residents living north of Interstate 20 were previously advised not to use drinking water after a foaming agent, used by firefighters battling a blaze, entered the water supply. About 60,000 residents in Grand Prairie were affected.

Meanwhile, Grand Prairie ISD schools will be closed on Friday.