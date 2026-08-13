Grand Prairie crash kills driver, juvenile when Suburban hits parked trash truck, police say

A speeding Chevrolet Suburban rear‑ended a parked garbage truck Wednesday in Grand Prairie, killing its driver and a juvenile passenger, police said.

Two other juveniles were injured, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Authorities said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. when the Suburban was traveling southbound in the 500 block of N.E. 5th Street and struck the trash truck, police said.

"Witness statements and surveillance video from nearby businesses indicate the Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision," Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics, and the three juveniles were taken to local hospitals, including one who died from injuries, another who was listed in critical but stable condition, and a third who sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Names of the victims will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner after next‑of‑kin are notified, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.