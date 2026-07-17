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27-year-old man's body recovered from Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie Police says

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from Joe Pool Lake Thursday evening, the Grand Prairie Police Department announced.

The department said at about 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the lake in response to a reported drowning.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team launched a search, and the victim's body was found and pulled from the water. It was noted that he wasn't wearing a life vest. His name hasn't been released to the public at this time.

As the lake season continues, officers are urging residents to wear a life vest or other personal flotation devices while near or in the water. 

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