Grand Prairie council censures Mike Del Bosque following assault allegation

After hearing from 60-year-old Austin real estate broker David Collantes, Grand Prairie council members voted Tuesday night to censure councilman Mike Del Bosque.

"I think it was the right vote," David Collantes said. "Someone with that kind of temper should not be running for public office."

Last April, Collantes reported he was attacked by Del Bosque while he was looking at a property the councilman owns.

He says the building was being turned over to another owner after a default judgment, but Del Bosque didn't want him showing the property.

"I just was fighting for my life, literally," he said.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS News Texas shows the councilman taking Collantes to the ground, smashing his cell phone, and trying to grab his wallet.

The encounter led to his arrest for misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

After Tuesday's vote, he had this to say:

"I'm man enough to do what needs to be done and I took accountability, and I did apologize, but again, we're not going to get in the depth of this because this case is still in litigation," Del Bosque said.

"He's doing it to save his own skin," Collantes said. "If he really was truly remorseful, he would've contacted me four months ago. I expected a little bit more, maybe some of the City Council members saying this behavior should not have been tolerated."

Del Bosque's attorney has said this video doesn't tell the full story.

"David Collantes entered our client's private property," Phillip Linder said. "The back door was in a private office. The female staff felt threatened and when asked to leave he used expletives."

But Collantes says that's not true and believes this video speaks for itself.

"I never entered his business in the back door," he said. "I plan to continue to follow this and I'm not going to give it up. I will continue to press forward and make sure that justice is served."

The Dallas County District Attorney's office says the case will be prosecuted like any other.