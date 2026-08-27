Gov. Abbott to deliver remarks, ring closing bell at grand opening of NYSE Texas headquarters in Dallas

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Dallas this Thursday for the grand opening of the New York Stock Exchange Texas headquarters.

Abbott will be joined by state lawmakers and stock exchange leaders as he delivers remarks and rings the closing bell at the new headquarters on the historic Old Parkland campus.

The new headquarters provides NYSE Texas-listed companies with a venue and event space.

According to the Associated Press, NYSE Texas, launched in March 2025, is the first securities exchange to be incorporated in Texas. The exchange has grown to more than 120 issuers with a combined market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion, while the state of Texas is home to more than $4.8 trillion in total NYSE-listed market value, underscoring the state's outsized role in American capital markets.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Watch our livestream at cbsnewstexas.com.