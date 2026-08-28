Gov. Greg Abbott calls for three-year bachelor's degree pathways in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to develop a statewide framework that would allow students to earn certain bachelor's degrees in three years.

The board has until Dec. 31 to submit its recommendations and proposed implementation, including the creation of a working group of representatives from public colleges and universities, employers, accrediting organizations, faculty leadership, and other stakeholders.

The group will determine which degrees and high-demand occupations are best suited for an accelerated pathway. It will also consider student interest, workforce needs, accreditation requirements, and any legal or administrative changes needed to implement the programs statewide.

The proposal does not immediately create three-year degree programs at Texas colleges and universities. Abbott said he plans to work with the Legislature during its next session, which begins Jan. 12, 2027, to establish an accelerated degree pathway in state law.

Push for more affordable higher education

The proposed framework is the latest step in Abbott's effort to reduce higher education costs and connect degree programs with workforce needs.

In May, Abbott directed Texas public colleges and universities to keep undergraduate tuition and fees frozen through the 2026-27 academic year. The freeze applies to public two-year and four-year institutions, including health-related institutions.

Texas has frozen undergraduate tuition and fees at public institutions since 2023. During the most recent legislative session, the state also increased student financial aid funding by $328 million, according to the governor's office.

In July, Abbott extended the application period for colleges and technical schools seeking to participate in the new federal Workforce Pell Grant program. The program will provide financial aid for eligible short-term certificate and credential programs connected to high-demand careers in fields including construction, health care, information technology, and advanced manufacturing.